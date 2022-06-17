Marian Janet Lankas passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at the age of 80. She was the loving daughter of James and Elsie (Medinger) Schall.
Marian was born in Omaha, NE on September 7, 1941 where she grew up in a large family with 8 siblings. She attended St. Cecilia Cathedral High School and eventually made her way to Minnesota becoming an entrepreneur and starting several businesses. One of her proudest achievements was launching and running American Realty.
She was happiest when spending time with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. She delighted in decorating for the holidays, cheering for her Minnesota Vikings, bird watching and crafting. Every day, our hearts will miss her bright light and humor. She leaves us with countless memories and endless stories that will keep us all laughing.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Jack Schall, Geri Bihler, Margie Bishop, Shirley Mitchell and Robert Schall.
She is survived by her children, Marian (Wayne) Sletten, John (Karla) Lankas and Wendy (Bruce) Baumann; grandchildren, Victoria (Jake) Ferguson, Derek Sletten, Grace Lankas, Bryce Baumann and Blair (Aaron) Picha; brothers and sister, Jim Schall, Rosemary Branigan and Tom (Joyce) Schall; sisters-in-law, Peggy Schall and Elaine Schall.
A Catholic Mass to celebrate Marian's life will be held on Friday June 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour before the mass at All Saints Church 19795 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044.
