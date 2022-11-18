Margaret "Peggy" Ann Kot, age 88 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at her home on November 14, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville on Friday, December 9, 2022 , at 11:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be on Monday, December 12, 2 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN.
Peggy was born on April 16, 1934 in Stanley, WI to Sylvester and Laura Huls. She married Raymond John Kot in 1954. Ray and Peggy together had seven children. They lived in Milwaukee and Madison, WI, St. Paul, MN, San Diego, CA, but spent most of their married lives in Burnsville, MN raising their children. Peggy devoted most of her life to rearing their children and getting them to all their sports and activities. However, in her early 40's, she returned to college to receive an AA degree in Medical Office Assisting. She went on to work in various fields, including medical and dental office administration, and ended her work career with retirement from Northwest Orient Airlines.
Peggy was an avid knitter and crocheter, and loved sewing. She played the organ and loved word finds, puzzles, and bingo. Ray and Peg were able to do a fair amount of traveling upon their retirements.
Peggy was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Grandma Great. She leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, sister Janie (Len) Bertagnolli, and many nieces and nephews, and friends to cherish her memory. Peggy is survived by her loving children, Randy (Renee), Jeff (Dawn), Rick (Debe), Michele Buttweiler, Greg (Mary Jane), Julie (John) Francis; son-in-law, Andy Kroll.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray; daughter, Patty Kroll; son-in-law, John Buttweiler; siblings, Dick (Shirley) Huls, Keryl (Don) Hinke, Tom (Phyllis) Huls, Diane (Rich) Kukac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to Walker Methodist Foundation (Highview Hills) or the American Red Cross.
