Margaret "Peggy" Ann Kot

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Kot, age 88 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at her home on November 14, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville on Friday, December 9, 2022 , at 11:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be on Monday, December 12, 2 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.