Margaret "Peggy" Adele Schmidtke passed away peacefully, holding her husband's hand, on January 27, 2023.
She was born September 3, 1942. She was the second of three children born to Douglas and Helen Davidson of Fox Lake near Detroit Lakes, MN.
The visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, February 11th at the Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington, MN. Visitation begins at 11am, funeral service at 12 noon followed by a lunch at 1pm. A private interment will be held at Corinthian Cemetery on April 11th, which would've been their 59th wedding anniversary.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Helen Davidson of Farmington and brother William Davidson of Tuscon, AZ.
She is survived by her husband Lyle Schmidtke of Farmington, MN, daughter Samantha Schmidtke of Prescott, WI, son Stuart Schmidtke of Farmington, MN, grandson Mason Schmidtke of Farmington, MN, and bonus daughter Stephanie Kaiser-Dauer of Heidelberg Germany. She is survived by her sister Beth (Leo) Becker of St. Charles, IA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Peggy will be dearly missed by the family's 4-legged members: Finnegan, Li-Lu, Greta and Ella.
The family would like to express their profound thanks and appreciation to the staff at Trinity Nursing Home and Grace Hospice for their excellent care given to Mom during her time there. We were able to rest a little easier knowing that she was receiving the best care possible. We would like to thank everyone who stopped to see her for a visit, send her cards, or brought her peanut M&Ms which were her favorite!
