Margaret Jane Carney, 92, of Lakeville, Minnesota died Saturday April 8, 2023 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Born July 5, 1930 in Iota, Louisiana, she was the daughter of Thery Harvey and Cecelia Venable Whitfield. She married J. Stuart Carney January 21, 1953 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Mrs. Carney was a 1947 graduate of Lafayette High School and graduated from the Baton Rouge General Hospital School of Nursing in 1951.
She worked as a nurse in hospitals in Pineville, Louisiana and Tuscola, Illinois and completed her career as a school nurse in Burnsville, Minnesota. She later lived in Aurora, Illinois, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rosemount, Minnesota.
She is survived by daughters Debra (Roger) Karwoski of Columbia, Missouri and Susan (Robert) Kennedy of Green Bay, Wisconsin and son Robert (Mona) Carney of Lakeville, Minnesota; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and extended family.
Services held at 2 p.m., April 17, 2023, at Airsman and Calvert Funeral Home in Virden, Illinois. Burial in Virden Cemetery. Visitation held in the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on April 17, 2023.
Memorials are suggested to Marie Sandvik Center in Minneapolis or the missions program of Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville, Minnesota.
