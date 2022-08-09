Mabel Ann Curry (Pelach), age 91, died August 5, 2022 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Allan Curry, Les Olson, Ma and Pa Pelach, and immensely missed brothers and sisters. She is survived by her wonderful blended family of Linda (Jim) Epperson, Wayne Olson, Carol Dayon, Ann (Gene) Dahmes, Debbie (Mike) Peterson, Tammy (Tom) Roberts, Jane (Paul) Fulton, Victoria Anderson-Dodge, and Brenda (Jim) Becker. Mabel was grandma Mae to 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who were all blessed in some way with her kind and gentle heart.
Mabel was known to her family as a warrior who found lessons in life's unsettled journey and modeled hard work, how to always move forward, and surround yourself with family, even big ones all through her kindness and love. Mabel loved hosting every holiday with her family and decorating the house with holiday spirit. After many years of working at the Farmington grocery store, she also found joy in her hobbies such as knitting, reading, and volunteering at church and the Fair, but baking was her specialty as she enjoyed decorating cakes for many family celebrations.
Mostly, Mabel enjoyed spending time with each of her children and their growing families. We will miss her hugs, her laughter, and sharing chocolates together.
Visitation for Mabel held 10-11:00 am on Wednesday, Aug. 10, followed by service at 11:00.
