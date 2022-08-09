Mabel Ann Curry (Pelach)

Mabel Ann Curry (Pelach), age 91, died August 5, 2022 with her family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Allan Curry, Les Olson, Ma and Pa Pelach, and immensely missed brothers and sisters. She is survived by her wonderful blended family of Linda (Jim) Epperson, Wayne Olson, Carol Dayon, Ann (Gene) Dahmes, Debbie (Mike) Peterson, Tammy (Tom) Roberts, Jane (Paul) Fulton, Victoria Anderson-Dodge, and Brenda (Jim) Becker. Mabel was grandma Mae to 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren who were all blessed in some way with her kind and gentle heart.

