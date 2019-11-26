Lori J. Andrist Haradon, 66, Burnsville, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She lost her battle with cancer. She was born February 12, 1953, in Fort Wayne, IN to James and Mary LaRayne (Kellar) Andrist. She loved spending time with her children as well as her grandchildren. She shared her love of cooking, baking and planting with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Jaremy and friend (Monica) Haradon, Bethel, Eric (Tiffany) Haradon, Shakopee, Lisa (Russ) Nellis, Burnsville; grandchildren, Lexis and Rylin Nellis. Preceding her in death were her parents James Andrist, Mary LaRayne Andrist and her brother Kurt Andrist. Services: Sunday, January 12, at 2 pm. at Hope Community Church, Lakeville, MN.
Lori J (Andrist) Haradon
To plant a tree in memory of Lori Haradon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.