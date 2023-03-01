Loren Squires

Loren Maynard Squires, 87, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 in Carver, MN. This was where he had been residing in assisted living since leaving his home up north in Bigfork, MN where he had been living since 2012.

Funeral Service for Loren held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00am at Hosanna Church in Lakeville, MN. Friends and family invited to gather for a viewing one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Refreshments and fellowship provided afterwards and bringing any photo albums you may have to share memories together is encouraged. Private burial held at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples, MN, Monday, March 6th.

