Loren Kopesky, age 88, of Rosemount, MN, was born June 20, 1933, in Hopkins, MN to William and Evelyn Kopesky. Peacefully passing at Trinity Care Center in Farmington from a long battle with Parkinson’s, Loren went to be with our Heavenly Father and his beloved wife Arlene on August 30, 2021. Loren grew up on a farm in Eden Prairie, MN, and attended Eden Prairie High School, graduating in 1951. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served from 1951-55 during the Korean War. Stationed at Mountain Home Air Force base in Idaho is where he met the love of his life, Arlene Benham. They married in 1955. Loren worked on dam construction with Arlene’s father Lawrence “Bill” Benham, transitioning into diesel mechanics. He and Arlene lived in Boise, ID along with their three children until moving back to Minnesota in 1969, taking a job with Interstate Detroit Diesel Allison located in Bloomington, MN, eventually retiring from Northstar Power Systems (a division of Interstate). Loren enjoyed everything mechanical and loved working with his hands. He loved his pickup trucks, especially the RED ones he had. He also had a small antique clock business. There would be dozens around the house all chiming at one time. Loren is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; along with his parents, William and Evelyn Kopesky; brother, Ronald Kopesky; and sister, Janice Hathaway. Loren is survived and dearly missed by his children, Charles Kopesky, Christine (Brian) Kampf, and Cynthia Jepsen; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Margie Cosgrove; and cousins. A service and interment of ashes will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN on November 2nd at 9:30 AM. Loren will be placed to rest with his wife Arlene who passed April 29, 2021.
