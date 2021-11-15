Loren Ehnert, age 88, of Byron, MN, formerly of Burnsville, passed away on October 24, 2021 with family by his side, after a long battle with heart disease.
We will honor his life on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN. Family, friends, and others whose lives Loren touched are invited to the visitation at 1pm and the service at 2pm.
