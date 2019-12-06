Lonnie L. Schedin, age 60, of Rosemount, passed away at home after a one year battle with Lung Cancer on December 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Luella Heikkinen; and niece, Shawna Kubat. Lonnie is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Kristen Schedin (Brian Miller), Jennifer (Jon) Stier; grandson, Lucas Sterling; siblings, Joyce Johnson, Larry (Linda) Heikkinen, Darlene Kinnunen, Norleen (Walter) Kubat, Richard Heikkinen, Joanal Knapp, Diane Schilling, Lorraine Heikkinen, Sharon Etter, JoAnn Melby; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel is serving the family. To view the memorial video and sign the online tribute page, visit: www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Lonnie L. Schedin
Service information
Dec 6
Celebration of Life
Friday, December 6, 2019
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion Street
Hastings, MN 55033
