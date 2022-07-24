Lois Margaret Peterson

Lois Margaret (Kuenzel) Peterson, passed away on July 20, 2022 at age 90.
Lois was born on December 12, 1931, to Elmer and Gloria (Ketchum) Kuenzel and grew up in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. During her younger years, she enjoyed working at a "soda fountain" and picking cranberries in the local cranberry bogs. She graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1949 at age 17. Following graduation, she ventured to Minneapolis with two hometown girlfriends. During that summer, she acquired the nickname "Rusty" for her auburn hair, and it has lasted for decades.
In 1952, Rusty pursued her dream of being an airline stewardess and attended Northwest Orient Airlines stewardess training. She began her flying career in 1953. Lois flew Japan, South Korea, Cuba, Hawaii, and Alaska flights for fifteen years. In 1956, she was transferred to Seattle for three years. She moved back to Minneapolis in 1959 and was an in-flight supervisor from 1962 to 1967.
On December 28, 1965, Lois married Dr. Palmer Peterson at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. In 1968, they welcomed their daughter, Paula. They built a home on Lake Alimagnet in Burnsville in 1971. She worked as an office manager for Palmer's practice from 1967 until their retirement in 1993.
She volunteered countless hours at Paula's schools and enjoyed helping at church activities, teaching Sunday School, being a lay minister, and being involved in the ladies' church circle. Lois treasured her family and friends and was a devoted mother and caring, adoring "Grammy." Her granddaughter, Kayla, was her pride and joy.
Lois enjoyed sewing, stamp collecting, working outdoors, and watching old classic TV shows and movies. Her favorite hobby was knitting baby blankets, scarves, and her famous potholders. She knitted numerous potholders for family and friends and donated many for fundraisers. The "hostess with the mostess" served wonderful sit-down dinners and hosted great parties with lots of love and laughter and a few frozen daiquiris!
Lois made friends wherever she went and always made others laugh, even at a grocery store or as a patient in the hospital. Her lively spirit will live on in all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Palmer A. Peterson; parents, Elmer Kuenzel and Gloria (Ketchum) Kuenzel Rupnick; siblings, Sheila Rupnick and John Kuenzel.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Casey) O'Keefe and granddaughter, Kayla of Burnsville, MN. She is survived by stepchildren: Brent Peterson of Naples, FL, Sheri Peterson of Fort Myers, FL, and Brad (Sandra) Peterson of Murphys, CA; step-grandchildren: Sarah LeMaster and Hilary Hayden, Robert (Brooke) Peterson and Karlee (Caleb) Short; and step-great-grandchildren: Skylar, Shane, and Scottie (Baylie) LeMaster, Sophia and Paige Hayden, Cashton and Barrett Peterson, Mason and Spencer Short. Also survived by sisters: Eleanor Dopp, Roma Jones, and Barbara (Ronald) David; and several nieces and nephews.
Sincere appreciation to the professional and dedicated staff at The Arbors at Ridges and Geneva Suites Eagle Birch House in Burnsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mount Olivet Lutheran Church Conference and Retreat Center, 7984 257th St. W, Farmington, MN 55024 or Burnsville Police K-9 Unit, 100 Civic Center Pkwy, Burnsville, MN 55337.
Funeral service Thursday, July 28, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue South, Minneapolis. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation also Wednesday, July 27 4-7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 West 50th Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.