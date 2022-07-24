Lois Margaret Peterson

Lois Margaret (Kuenzel) Peterson, passed away on July 20, 2022 at age 90.

Lois was born on December 12, 1931, to Elmer and Gloria (Ketchum) Kuenzel and grew up in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. During her younger years, she enjoyed working at a "soda fountain" and picking cranberries in the local cranberry bogs. She graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1949 at age 17. Following graduation, she ventured to Minneapolis with two hometown girlfriends. During that summer, she acquired the nickname "Rusty" for her auburn hair, and it has lasted for decades.

