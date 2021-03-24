Lisa Ann Enggren (nee Sternberg), age 59 of Lakeville, MN. The world lost a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Lisa Ann Enggren left this world suddenly on March 17, 2021 at her home in Lakeville, MN. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Sternberg, and niece, Christine Lawson. She was born to Paul and Patricia Sternberg on September 29, 1961. Lisa met the love of her life, Joel, in the deli while working at Enggren’s Supermarket in downtown Lakeville, where they later started their family. Together they had three sons: Adam, Christopher, and Harrison. Lisa was happiest hosting spontaneous visits from friends and family on her front porch, caring for her great nephews and niece, and spoiling her beloved yellow lab, Shay. Lisa is survived by her husband, Joel; sons, Adam (Stacey), Christopher (Ali), and Harrison; mother, Patricia Sternberg; siblings, Cynthia (Scott) Erickson, Michele Sternberg, Laurie Lawson (twin sister), Leon (Cathi) Sternberg, Pamela (John) Boehm, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation was held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4-8 PM at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723). Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.