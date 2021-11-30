Linda L. Shelton, age 64, of Prior Lake, MN, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 28, 2021.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Malenke; sisters, Diane Harkekopf and Elaine Borning.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Shelton; mother, Darlene Malenke; sisters, Cheryl Mathias, Pat Hochstein, and Judy Miller; and brothers, Roger Malenke and Dennis Malenke; many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and colleagues.
Linda spent decades working with non-profits and charities to provide food, clothing, school supplies and Christmas gifts to make life better for thousands of people - especially children. Linda was a light and inspiration to all who knew her.
Visitation Thursday, December 16 from 5-7 PM at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 17 from 10-11 AM at Hosanna Church, 1690 Vierling Drive East, Shakopee, MN, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM. For everyone's safety, please wear a mask.
Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
