Leonard Robert Nachman Jr.

Leonard Robert Nachman, 90, passed January 15, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Mimi Nachman, his idolized love for over 67 years; his five children, Gary (Sheila), Dale (Patty), Amy (Alan), Amanda (Scott), and Alison (Oliver); his 11 adoring grandchildren, Shaina, Marty, Ben, Phil, Hannah, Lev, Adeev, Ezra, Sam, Maceo, and Felix and sister, Faith.
Len is remembered for his wisdom, love, humor, stories, and sense of curiosity. He touched the lives of so many who benefited from his loveand strong commitment to community and family. Len volunteered on many levels in his community and enriched so many lives through his participation in local community theatre, performing arts, the historical society, and numerous local community and civic initiatives.
Professionally, Len was committed to education throughout his career. He worked for the MN Department of Education since 1968, working on curriculum development and school bus safety. After retiring from the Department of Education in the mid-90's, Len continued advising in the education world, and exploring his passions of photography, geology, bird watching and gardening.Len leaves behind a wonderful legacy, modeling what it means to be a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, community leader and friend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.