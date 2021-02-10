Leland S. Knutson, age 92, of Apple Valley passed away February 1, 2021. Born September 4, 1928 in Windom, MN to Sever A. Knutson and Laura D. (Carey) Knutson. The formative years were spent on the farm near Westbrook, MN. Elementary, secondary and high school years all attended in the Westbrook district. Farmed with his parents until inducted into the U.S. Navy in 1950. During his Navy career of nearly four years, he met and married Elizabeth Jones. After leaving the Navy in 1954, they returned to the farm of his parents and farmed for five years. While on the farm, two daughters were born. This new family left the farm in 1958 to attend school and pursue a career in aviation. On returning to Minnesota, the aviation career was shortened by the discord of Northwest Airlines. A career in sales was the solution with 25 years at Montgomery Wards. Upon moving to Rosemount, MN another daughter was born. He developed interest in local government and spent time on church and local government boards. After serving on the Rosemount City Council for several terms, he eventually accepted an appointment to fill a vacancy as mayor of the City of Rosemount. Fourteen years of service as Mayor fulfilled his local government service. When he retired from Wards, he decided to fulfill a desire for an entrepreneurial career. Dakota Fence of Minnesota was the result of this endeavor and the partners who joined in the development of the company took over when he retired. Leland is survived by his second wife, Josephine; daughters, Anita (Gary) Smart and Lisa (Michael) Zylkowski; son-in-law Edward Knutson-Smisek and the following grandchildren: Alex Knutson-Smisek, Jason Knutson-Smisek, Esther Smart, Sever Smart, Gunnar Smart. Deceased family members include: wife, Elizabeth Knutson; daughter, Wanda Knutson-Smisek; Sever Knutson and Laura Knutson. Private family service to be held. Memorials preferred to the donor’s charity of choice. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
