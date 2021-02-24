Lee Ann Vogt

Formerly of Truman, MN and currently of Apple Valley, MN passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021, after enduring recent health challenges at the age of 77. Lee will be dearly missed by her family, including children: Lori (Mike) McDevitt, Lynn (Dan) Schuman and Colby (Dana) Vogt; grandchildren: Jack (Kelsey), Ty (Claire), Cole (Emily), Dane, Joey (Abby), Hanna, Emma, Matt (Lori) and Tyler (Jenna); great-grandchildren: Maddie, Emma, Sydney, Abby, Nathan, Tinley and Paisley; siblings: Dennis (RC) Thurmer and Ronnie (Janet) Thurmer and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Lee is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley; grandsons, Bryan and Tommy Schuman; parents, Harry & Mary Alice Thurmer and brother, Tommy Thurmer. Growing up on a farm in Jackson, Lee enjoyed time with her family, friends, and Thurmer cousins. She loved riding horses and being with the animals on the farm. Growing up at the Methodist Church, Lee developed a strong faith and love for the Lord. Lee graduated in 1961 from Jackson High School and continued on to beauty school. She and friends moved to St. Paul on Grotto Street and officially became the “Grotto Babes”. While in St. Paul, Lee met Wes. They were married and moved back to southern Minnesota. Wes and Lee established their life, family, and businesses in Truman. Lee owned and operated Beauty Haven, doing hair in her home and enjoying the relationships built with everyone (young or old) who sat in her chair. She was an instrumental and supportive partner with Wes in Countryside Building Centers. Together, Lee and Wes enjoyed their years in Truman, relaxing and entertaining at Lake Okoboji, time spent in Fort Myers, and most recently at her home in Apple Valley. Lee’s life was built on the Truth and the love of God. She was an incredible mother to Lori, Lynn, and Colby. Lee was supportive and a cheerleader for all her kids and grandkids and all their activities. Lee treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took every opportunity to call, text (send an emoji) or spend time with them. She valued family above anything else. Lee easily took many others in as family and cherished her relationships with them, including the dear Grotto Babes, sisters-in-law, and many friends who also referred to her as a “sister”. Lee had a beautiful gift of making everyone feel valued and loved. Lee will be cremated and due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family gathering celebrating Lee’s life at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary in Apple Valley. Memorials may be made to the Tommy Schuman Foundation. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
