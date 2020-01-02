A beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Leah Christine Hemish left this world far too early after a short battle with cancer at the age of 35, on December 30, 2019. Born in Burnsville, MN on September 18, 1984 to Tom and Cathy Hemish, Leah grew up in Farmington, MN and attended Farmington High School. Leah loved life! She was funny, outgoing and vivacious. Leah also was the ultimate example of how to show kindness to others. She was a bright light to all of us and an amazing young woman who touched everyone’s hearts. We will always remember her bright smile, contagious laugh and love for others. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. She loved working with special needs children as a bus aide for Marshall Lines. She also worked at Farmington Lanes (her second home) at the front counter where she coordinated birthday parties and assisted customers. Leah was blessed with a great love for people, especially children, and was able to have shown that love by working at different daycares, Farmington School System and the IMAX Theater in previous years. We ask that when you think of Leah, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Leah was preceded in death by her grandmother Janice Hemish, grandparents Ernest and Clara Murphy and cousin Jacob Regner. She leaves behind her parents Tom and Cathy Hemish; grandfather Howard Hemish; aunts and uncles Barb and Paul Oxborough, Bob Hemish, Laura and Tony Regner, Cheryl and Corey Brunton; cousins Anne (Pat) Donohue, Mike (Jenn) Oxborough, Jessica (Neil) Kroll, Kristin Regner, Ashley Brunton and Tyler Brunton. Leah was also blessed with a very special group of second cousins who she loved like her own, Ryan, Brooke and Kaitlyn Donohue, Beau and Claire Oxborough, and Jack Kroll; and many, many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11 at Faith United Methodist Church, located at 710 8th Street, Farmington, MN. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Lunch will follow the ceremony.
Leah Christine Hemish
To plant a tree in memory of Leah Hemish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.