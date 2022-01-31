Lawrence Schweich, age 83 of Northfield formerly of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on January 25, 2022.
Lawrence was born and raised on the Schweich family farm in Lakeville he had 8 brothers and 3 sisters. He was the third youngest. He loved farming and would tell about life growing up on the farm and his cars, football and school mates. As a young man he worked on his Uncle Nick's farm but then had an accident with a bull. He later went to work for this brother Cyril in Prior Lake doing construction.
In 1960 he started his own building company. He built and developed homes in the Prior Lake area for many years. While building homes he also started an excavating company, purchasing land and developed neighborhoods; Green Oaks, Maple Knoll, Whitewood and Shangri-La among them.
In the early 70's he bought a large building in Prior Lake on main street that was previously called the Zorn Grocery Store. He made it into a mini department store called the "V" store. Bonnie managed the store with friendly Prior Lake ladies and her daughters help.
Lawrence was fortunate to have a reliable construction crew, Russ Engle, Marlen Menke, Victor, Kenny, and Jaime Hennen and his loyal secretary Sandy Johnson (retired in 2020 after 50 plus years). He was a good teacher and mentor to some local young men over the years.
In 1981 he bought a restaurant in Farmington. After the re-model, he called it the Grain Exchange. His family ran much of the business with wonderful chefs and help. They specialized in broasted chicken served family style.
He continued purchasing land and working the farms with love and care and was rewarded with productive yields.
In 2016 he purchased a beautiful 2-story building in downtown Kenyon and knew it could be a great restaurant with a hotel on the top floor. His family, old friends and new friends helped to restore it until it was beautifully re-done. It was named the Schweich's Hotel Bar and Restaurant. Many family and friends helped operate it while daughter Leslieanne managed the busy restaurant. It became a well known destination in the area. He later purchased the formerly papa's Restaurant in Kenyon and completely remodeled that building creating a modern event center.
Lawrence was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed passing down the tradition with many family trips. He also loved to travel. Some of the most memorable worldwide trips were to Dominican Republic, Germany, Alaska multiple times, including the memorable first in the motorhome, a safari hunt to South Africa where he did a lot of big game hunting, a trip to Japan and Hong Kong, and Hawaii traveling with some great friends.
Lawrence loved wintering in Florida. While there, he especially enjoyed visits from friends and family. He loved going to the beach, air-boating, crabbing, shopping, deep sea fishing, and enjoying the warm sunshine. Victor Hennen was often at his side weather completing projects or adventuring with family and more friends. He would always say "the more the merrier". Victor was a true friend.
Farming was his true love and joy. He continued looking for land to expand his operation. He had great pride in his fields, tractors and machinery. He was also blessed with loyal and hardworking helpers that he worked right alongside. With Lawrence's leadership, so much was accomplished on the farms. Such a great farm crew with many family members, and absolutely everyone else is always there to get the job done. Lawrence continued mentoring his daughter Mary Jane to care for much of the family business.
Lawrence loved people and had so many friends he considered family; the Auge's and staff of Castle Rock Elevator, the Nicolai's, all the Prior Lake fellow businessmen (Lumber, Building, Excavating Companies), Kenyon businessmen, Matt Marring, all neighbor's over the years including Malecha's. When working with Lawrence, he became your mentor and you became a lifetime friend...simply too many to mention.
Lawrence was devoted to and loved his wife, Bonnie (Klotz), having been married for 64 years. They cherished their four children, Leslieanne (Mike) Marrinan, Linda (Scott) Carney, Mary Jane (Alan) Keiran, and Lawrence (Bailey) Schweich. They were also blessed with eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. People loved Lawrence and trusted him while often seeking his advice and contributing their expertise when the opportunity arose.
Lawrence was an amazing and intelligent man with an uncanny business sense. He had an incredible memory and a talent for getting things done and doing them the right way. He had enormous personal strength and determination while showing compassion for others. After talking to Lawrence you would be up to date on more than just the weather. You might have discussed a heffershaft, politics, religion, markets and crops or if that red cow that kicked today. He overcame many health issues in a super-human way, including cancer. He never gave in to illness, always determined to see another day.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Margaret; siblings, Jerome, Bernard (Betty), Cyril (Eileen/Kathleen), James (Arlene), Rita (Richard Berg/Chuck Gunderson), Frances (Jim Zweber/Florian Kraft), Joseph (Mary), Mary (Robert Cyze/Gary Frighetto), Fred (Jeanne), and Bob (Marlys).
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Bonnie; children, Leslianne (Mike) Marrinan, Linda (Scott) Carney, Mary Jane (Alan) Keiran, and Lawrence M. (Bailey Grogan) Schweich; eight grandchildren, Katie, Joseph, Jessa, Michael, Thomas, Daniel, Iah, Kizella; eight great grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Aleah, Austin, Wyatt, Alice, Lucas, and Allison; brother, John (Gloria), also by many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A visitation was held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville from 1:30-3:30 PM prior to Mass, with a Mass of Christian Burial taken place at 4 PM on Monday, (1/31) at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, Interment, All Saints Cemetery.
