Lawrence Russell Becker, age 77 of Hampton, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home. During his life he farmed, worked at Farmington Creamery, Brockway Glass and drove a school bus. He was born on July 2, 1948 to Russell and Viola (Gess) Becker. Private interment was at Emmanuel Cemetery on August 29, 2020. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.