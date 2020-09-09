After countless Wisconsin perch fish fries, repeated viewings of “Young Frankenstein” and 71 years of life, Dr. Lawrence Palmersheim, of Apple Valley, died peacefully in the presence of family on Sept. 5, 2020, after living with Merkel cell carcinoma for nearly two years. Larry was the beloved husband of Theresa McHugh Palmersheim for 48 years. They were blessed to be the parents of Joseph (Karla) Palmersheim and John (Kayla) Palmersheim and the grandparents of Evelyn and Elise. He is survived by them and by many brothers and sisters-in-law (whom he considered his brothers and sisters), nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was born in Milwaukee, the only child of the late Alice and Herbert Palmersheim. He was raised in Milwaukee and Hales Corners, WI. He earned a Biology degree from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul in 1971 and graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry in Maywood, IL, in 1975. He served as a general practice resident at Baltimore’s U. S. Public Health Service Hospital in 1976 and as a staff dentist at the U.S. Coast Guard Yard/Curtis Bay, MD, in 1977. Larry completed the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery program at the University of Maryland Hospital and School of Dentistry in Baltimore in 1980. An oral and maxillofacial surgeon for 35 years, Larry’s career started in Birmingham, MI, followed by practice in Apple Valley, Hastings, Red Wing and Northfield, MN. Later, he owned South Suburban OMS, Ltd., with offices in Burnsville, New Prague and Northfield, MN. After private practice, he was a staff oral surgeon in the Dental/Oral Surgery Division at the VA Health Care System in Minneapolis. Larry believed in sharing his time and knowledge with others. He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AAOMS) and a life fellow of AAOMS. Larry was the founder and director of Northern Lights Dental Forum, a Seattle Study Club affiliate. He also served as president of the Minnesota Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. When he wasn’t at work, Larry could often be found working in his gardens, restoring old clocks, visiting Door County, WI, driving his vintage cars, doing landscaping projects or battling buckthorn. He also spent more than 18 seasons coaching his sons and others on VAA baseball, basketball and football teams. He served on the board of St. Joseph School in Rosemount, MN, and on the board of directors of the Golden Dunkers, the University of Minnesota basketball booster group. Larry was also part of a Bible study group for 34 years. In addition to dashing good looks and a penchant for Polish food washed down with PBR, Larry had a great sense of humor, finding joy in John Belushi, the Marx Brothers and Mel Brooks. He also had a strong sense of duty and love of country, flying the flag outside the house any chance he got. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave, Rosemount, MN 55068. Visitation one hour before. Larry will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery following the mass. Facemasks and observation of social distancing are required. Contact the funeral home or church for live streaming information. No flowers please. Memorials can be made in Larry’s memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church. f 80 percent of life is showing up, Larry showed up and then some. He worked hard every day, he was always there for his kids, and he never forgot an anniversary. We’ll miss him a lot. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
