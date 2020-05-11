Lawrence A. Nielsen

April 30, 2020, Lawrence Nielsen of Farmington, MN was called home to heaven at the age of 85. He passed peacefully in his sleep from this world into eternity in his own home, with his wife Bethe at his side. He fought a long and hard battle with IPF; and in his typical fashion, he never complained. Larry was born on December 5, 1934 on the family farm in Lakeville, MN to Raymond and Mildred Nielsen. His two older sisters, Evelyn and Agnes doted on their little brother, whom they lovingly called “Sonny.” Larry had many good childhood memories of getting into mischief with his many cousins in the Dakota County area. He enjoyed fishing with his father; especially in the boat they made together. Larry graduated from Marshall High School, decided to travel the USA, and eventually met the love of his life whom he literally swept off her feet. Larry was a devoted husband of 65 years, a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend to all who were blessed to know him. Larry is survived by his wife Bethe Nielsen; three daughters, Lori Olson (Arlan), Wendy Turner (Jim), Cyndee Knight (Darrell); 11 grandchildren, Amy Jensen (Brian), Joline Raymond (Josh), Troy Olson (Audrey), Joe Turner, Matt Turner, Sam Turner, Kyle Crawford (Sara), Nathan Limke, Travis Limke, Danny Knight (Anna), Zoë Knight; 10 great-grandchildren, Isabella, Miles, Thomas, Skyler, Cash, Carter, Charli, Deklan, Dilynn and one on the way; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, son Bruce Nielsen and daughter Debbie Limke. Larry held many interesting jobs throughout his life including being a high-end waiter, long-haul truck driver, roller-rink attendant, US Army veteran, fork-lift driver, greenskeeper and he retired as a Koch Oil Refinery machinist after 27 years. His hobbies included skiing, golf, puzzles, square dancing, travel, renovations, fixing every and anything, being a lifelong blood donor and doing crafts of all kinds, especially carving and decorating eggs. Cremation is being handled by White Funeral in Farmington, and an informal celebration of life will be planned this summer for family and friends. Memorials can be made in Larry’s honor to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org) or to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) and we thank everyone for their prayers and support.
