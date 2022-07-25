Laurie Lynn Rumpza

Laurie Lynn Rumpza (Tuma), age 60, of Rosemount, MN, passed away on July 17, 2022.

Laurie was born on August 8, 1961, to Francis and Marion Tuma in Lonsdale, MN. After Laurie graduated from Montgomery High School, she went on study occupational therapy at St. Katherines and then at St. Mary's to earn her master's in education. She went on to have a fulfilling career as an occupational therapist.

