Laurie Lynn Rumpza (Tuma), age 60, of Rosemount, MN, passed away on July 17, 2022.
Laurie was born on August 8, 1961, to Francis and Marion Tuma in Lonsdale, MN. After Laurie graduated from Montgomery High School, she went on study occupational therapy at St. Katherines and then at St. Mary's to earn her master's in education. She went on to have a fulfilling career as an occupational therapist.
Laurie met her husband of 33 years Larry in 1984 at The Iron Horse in Crystal, MN. They dated for five years and got married in 1989. They then went onto have two children Matthew and Anna.
Laurie was preceded in death by her father Francis Tuma.
She is survived by her mother Marion Tuma; her husband Larry; son Matthew (Ashlyn); granddaughter Charlotte; daughter Anna; siblings Dwayne (Sandy) Tuma, Dianne Miller, Jeff (Joanne) Tuma, Dan (Darlene) Tuma, Amy (Randy) Smisek; also by many other nieces, nephews, family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11am Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave. West, Rosemount with a luncheon following. Visitation held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 4-8pm at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN and also one hour prior to Mass at Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.