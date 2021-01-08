Johnson, Larry H., age 77 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2020 after complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. Preceded in death by sister, Delores Tuttle. Survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Scott and Curt (Katie); grandson, Patrick; sister, Irene (Frank) Sable; brother-in-law, Don Tuttle, also by other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Larry’s life will be planned for the Summer of 2021 due to Covid. Burial of ash at Lakeville Grove Cemetery. Online condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
