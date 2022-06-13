Lanore Regina Lamprecht, 90, Of Carefree Living in Burnsville, died Thursday, June 2 at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee following a fall at her home.
She was born February 7, 1932 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Royden P. Jaehrling and Florence Elgas Jaehrling, the second oldest of 6 siblings. She married John C. Lamprecht on January 19, 1952 at St. John's Church in Waterloo Iowa and moved to Bloomington, MN for her husband's job shortly after her sons were born.
She moved back to Waterloo with her boys after her painful divorce in September of 1961 to be near the support of her family including her former Mother-in-law, Elsie Lamprecht, her parents and siblings. To support herself and her two boys, she sought work doing what she did best, as a cook. She first worked as a cook for the Sisters of Mercy at Sacred Heart Convent in Waterloo and later received dietary training at Hawkeye Tech in Independence, IA, after which she worked as the Head Dietician at the Black Hawk County Home.
Following the birth of her grandsons, she decided to move back to the Twin Cities area where her sons had settled and she served as the Head Cook and Dietician at the Edina Care Facility until her retirement.
Her joy was her faith and her family. She chose to never remarry, devoting herself totally to raising her sons and being present for her family. She loved being a mom, grandma and great-grandma. Those who knew Lanore also knew of her kindness and generosity to others.
Lanore was preceeded in death by her parents, a brother, Walter Jaehrling, and a great-grandson, Theodore Lamprecht.
She is survived by siblings Michele Jaehrling of Cedar Rapids, IA, Paul Jaehrling (Arlene) of Cedar Falls, IA, Mary Lou Leppert (George) of Morristown, MN, and John Jaehrling (Pat) of Tigard, OR; her two sons, John M. Lamprecht and his wife Claudette of Burnsville, MN, Michael J. Lamprecht and his wife Robin Raianiemi of Minneapolis ; her two grandsons, Joel M. Lamprecht (Courtney) of Lakeville, and Christopher J. Lamprecht (Kelsey) of Burnsville; and her beloved 5 great-grandchildren, Charlee, Penny, Piper, Riley and Remington.
A celebration of Lanore's life will be held on June 30 at 1:00 at the Burnsville Senior Center, Diamondhead Education Center, 200 West Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, MN, 55337.
Lanore's ashes will be interred at Better Place Forests in the St. Croix Valley where a family memorial will be held. No flowers, please, but anyone wishing to send a memorial, are asked to make a donation to the Burnsville Senior Center in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.