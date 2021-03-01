Krista Ann (Achter) LeClair, 50, of Lakeville passed away at home surrounded by her family on February 23rd, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Krista was born in Cloquet, MN August 15th, 1970 to Gary and Maureen (Kluenenberg) Achter. She was an accountant at W.R. Berkeley Corp. for 27 years. Krista is survived by her loving husband Craig and their three children at home, Katherine, Thomas, and Julia who all adored their mother. Survivors include her father, Gary Achter. Siblings: Brenda (Tim) McPhillips, Brian (Debbie) Achter, Kyle (Nicole)Achter, and Jason (Joy) Achter. Also, many other relatives and friends, mother-in-law, Kay LeClair, father-in-law, Claude LeClair, and her dear friend, Sheryl Sattler. Krista was preceded in death by her mother, Maureen Achter, and her grandparents. A private funeral service was held at All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville. The family wishes to thank Minnesota Hospice for their compassionate care of Krista and her family.
