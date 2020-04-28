Kevin Michael Plummer (age 56) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 24th, after enduring cancer for 18 months. Kevin was born in Detroit, MI on February 13, 1964 to Kenneth V. Plummer and Kathleen (O’Rourke) Plummer. In 1972, the family moved to Cary, NC where they lived until moving to Rochester, MN in 1976. Kevin graduated from John Marshall HS in 1982 where he lettered in swimming and was active in theatre. He attended Rochester Community College and Mankato State University, majoring in Mass Communications and Business. Later on, he received his MBA from St. Thomas. After college he started as a Radio DJ in New Ulm, MN. In the Twin Cities, he worked at Metro Networks Broadcasting, was a Traffic Reporter for WCCO, News Host for MPR, and lastly as an Aerial News Videographer for TV Channels 4, 9 and 11. He also had a side business doing voiceover ads and commercials. He volunteered at many events over the years including being a co-host on the Jerry Lewis Telethon. He was one of the first to report the 35W Bridge collapse on April 1, 2007. He loved watching hockey (mostly the Red Wings), flying, ham radio, attending car races, camping, reading travel books, sailing at the family cottage in Higgins Lake, MI with his cousins, but mostly enjoyed motorcycle trips with his wife and great friends of over 20 years. He had an Amateur Radio License and a Fixed Wing Pilots License. He is survived by his wife Karen of 32 years of marriage, son Jonathan Plummer, daughter Kaitlyn Wyman (Travis), step son Nick Blace (Keri) and 3 grandchildren, Emma Blace (15), Eden Wyman (3 1?2) and Landon Wyman (4 mo.) He loved all the family gatherings over the years, especially being with the grandchildren and watching them grow. He is also survived by his loving father Kenneth Plummer, sister-in-law Marsha Swanton-Plummer, and Rowan Plummer. He was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Plummer in 2013, his only brother Ken Plummer in 2018, his parents-in-law Melvin and Lorraine Davis and his grandparents. Kevin was well known for his great radio voice, quick wit and dry sense of humor, but more than that was an awesome husband, son, father, grandpa and friend. One of his friends said “We lost a great guy, solid reporter, and wonderful friend. Always calm, cool and collected with a quick wit and a ready laugh. Technical problem? No worries! He could come up with a way to fix it and his listeners never knew. He may be gone but never forgotten by those whose lives he touched” Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. White Funeral Homes Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
