Kermit Wilhelm, 90 years old, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. He will be missed by his wife, Fern; daughters, Christine Wilhelm, Teresa Oxendale (Chad); granddaughter, Lily as well as his many friends. There will be a private celebration of life. Semper Fi Kurt! We love you and will miss you. Hugs forever! https://www.facebook.com/kermit.wilhelm
