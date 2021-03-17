Kenneth J.P. Haglund, age 81 of Lakeville, passed away on March 9, 2021. Kenny proudly served his country in the US Army and retired from the Ford Motor Company after 38 years. Kenny, aka Hagar, was an avid outdoorsman, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and traveling the world. Kenny was big in stature and heart. He made friends everywhere he traveled. His big smile, loud laugh and a joke were the perfect ice breakers to meeting and making lifetime friends. He also was passionate about sports and enjoyed playing softball in the Lakeville adult leagues. He hit the first recorded home run in Aronson Park when the softball fields were first installed. His boys and grandsons played hockey in Lakeville and Kenny worked three jobs to ensure his boys could play. He loved following all his grandchildren’s sports and attended or followed most every event. Family always came first, and Kenny and his brother Greg were nearly unbeatable at Euchre. Kenny is survived by his life partner “The Boss” of 33 years, Diane Mohrbacher Mathison; sons, Keith (Cheryl) and Kevin ‘Oscar’ (s/o Marcie Wagner) and their mother, Kay; and grandchildren, Matt and Michael (s/o Maggie Klehr). Diane’s children, Scott (Kristin) and Tim (Julie); grandchildren, Meg and Jack; Ken’s siblings, Greg (Dori) and Mary (Jerry) Perry, also by nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial visitation was held on Friday (3/12) from 4-7 PM, at the White Funeral Home in Lakeville. On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Funeral Services were held at 11am with visitation one hour prior to the service, held at the White Funeral Home in Lakeville. Following the service, all were invited to the internment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery with lunch served afterward at White Funeral Home. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
