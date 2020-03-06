Veteran Minnesota Conservation Officer Kenneth C. LaBoone, retired and formerly of Hastings, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in a Duluth nursing home. He was 95. A U.S. Navy combat veteran, LaBoone served three years under fire in the South Pacific during World War II. An anti-aircraft gunner on ship and an armorer and welder on shore, he and his shipmates directly supported the U.S. Marines in the Solomon and Admiralty Islands from 1942 through the end of the war in 1945. Describing the start of his wartime experience many years later, LaBoone said he and 11 of his fellow Duluth shipyard workers reported to Fort Snelling in early 1942 to enlist in the Marine Raiders, but met with a review board consisting of a U.S. Navy Captain, a Marine Colonel and an Army Colonel. When the Navy officer noted LaBoone’s 2,000 hours of experience as a high-pressure pipe welder, LaBoone wasn’t given a choice. “We’re organizing construction battalions,” the Navy officer told him. “I know you want to be a Marine and you’re going to get the Marine Corps (combat) training, but you’re going to be a SeaBee.” “I was really mad at that Captain,” LaBoone said. “But then I saw how the Marines were used in the South Pacific and was really grateful to him.” Of that dozen young men who came from Duluth to volunteer, he said only he and three others made it back alive. Mustered out of the service in 1946 along with his friend Phil Schweigel of St. Paul, LaBoone was introduced to Mary Marjorie Schweigel, one of Phil’s younger sisters. Married a year later, “Ken and Marge,” as they were known by friends in Hastings and Duluth, raised five children. In order, they were Kenneth John “KJ”, James Peter “Jim”, Kathleen Ann “Kathy”, Patrick Allan “Pat”, and Mary Rose. Except for the first, all of their children were born in Hastings. The couple built their own home at 644 West 7th Street, bracketed by the families of Frank and Helen Schweich on the east side and Bob and Helen Carey on the west. The Schweichs, LaBoones and Careys became lifelong friends. LaBoone’s 36-year law enforcement career with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also began in 1946, when it was still called the Conservation Department. Hired by Chief Warden Francis Johnson, he worked on the Iron Range, first as a refuge patrolman, then as a game warden. Although some rationing was still in effect in the immediate post-war era, LaBoone noted that law enforcement officers had priority for new cars, so in short order he soon found himself with a new car, a young wife, and, in 1948, their first son. “I thought I had it made,” LaBoone quipped an interview decades later. “I had a wife, a new car, and I was making $186 a month!” Because the state then expected game wardens to supply their own transportation, however, the deal wasn’t as good as it first seemed. Some years were lean and occasionally dangerous. Once, LaBoone recalled, when Rosemount was still a small Dakota County village surrounded by cornfields, he encountered a hunter who had been enjoying too much success pheasant hunting. LaBoone’s duty when he found a hunter exceeding the bag limit was to issue a citation and confiscate both the birds and the suspect’s shotgun as evidence. A seizure tag for the firearm also was given the suspect, so if he prevailed in court, or the judge was feeling merciful, the hunter could get his gun back. That day the hunter was feeling a little too feisty. “What if I just decided to shoot you instead,” he asked. “Well,” LaBoone said, “I told him, ‘I got my training in the Marines. I’ll get one round into you while I’m standing, one as I’m going down, and one after I hit the ground.’” The hunter hastily relinquished his shotgun, sheepishly saying, “I was just askin’.” It was a good decision. Around that time the then-young officer was the winner of a state tournament that pitted his skill with a pistol against all the other competing Minnesota conservation officers. A very different and much more positive involvement with firearms came in the early 1950s, when the state saw a need to promote firearms safety, particularly for young people being introduced to the shooting sports by their parents, uncles, grandparents and others. Working with community leaders, sportsmen groups and parents in Hastings, Farmington and Lakeville, LaBoone became one of the state’s pioneer Youth Firearms Safety instructors. Promoted to area supervisor in 1966, LaBoone and family moved from Hastings to Duluth, where for 16 years he oversaw the DNR law enforcement efforts in St. Louis County, Carlton County, and part of Lake County. Wishing to stay in Northern Minnesota where he and his family had put down roots, he declined an offer of nomination to be Minnesota Commissioner of Conservation and retired in 1982. He continued his involvement with conservation-related activities, actively supported development of Clear Creek Outdoors, Inc., a business started by his son Patrick and his wife Sue, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends when circumstances permitted. He is survived by KJ and his wife Kay of Lakeville, and their children Donald and Eileen, both of Burnsville; Jim; Kathy; Pat and Sue, their four daughters and spouses, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors also include son-in-law James McGregor of Lakeville and his sons Ryan and Nicholas. Daughter Mary Rose McGregor, a lawyer and mother of Ryan and Nicholas, died of cancer in 2017 at age 53, and LaBoone’s wife Margie died in April, 2011, following a long illness. Interment was on Monday, March 9, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where LaBoone’s wife, his parents, and other relatives and friends who served in the U.S. Armed Forces also are buried. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in the Piedmont Heights area of Duluth will be scheduled later in March. Ken and Marge were long-time members of the old Guardian Angels Catholic parish in Hastings and of the St. Lawrence parish in Duluth.
