Kellie M. (Bauer) Mechura

Mechura, Kellie M. (Bauer), age 58 of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 26, 2021. Kellie was a 1980 graduate of Farmington High School. She went on to do a brief modeling stint in Minneapolis and then worked in the hotel industry for many years. She then went on to work in retail as she loved working with people and became known to many as “Kellie in the Deli.” Her contagious laugh and smile could light up any room. Kellie fiercely loved her kids, grand kids, family and friends. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her father, Anton Mechura. Survived by her loving children, Jon Bauer, Sara Bauer (Nathan Urban), Jamie Bauer (Matthew Jungers), and Sam Bauer, and their father, Terry Bauer; grandchildren, Blake, Mason, Jace, and Briella; mother, Bonnie Mechura; siblings, LeRoy (Danielle) Mechura, Tammie (Ron) Schiller, Jill (Mark) Emerson, and Toni (Michael) Shearer, also by 10 nieces, and nephews, and many friends. Funeral Service was held 7 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St. Farmington (651-463-7374) with a visitation starting at 4 PM. Private interment, East Christiania Cemetery, Lakeville. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
