Kelli A. Rother

Kelli Ann (Peterson) Rother, age 42 of Hastings, died suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday morning, November 6, 2021.
She will be dearly missed by her family; husband, Shane Rother; parents, Dennis & Carrie Peterson; brother, Bryan Peterson; Mother-in-law, Patricia Rother; sister-in-law, Margo Beemer (Bryce Beemer); nephews, Kai Beemer and Del Beemer; aunts and uncles, JoAnne and Jeff Schlink, Kristi and Paul Jackson, Darla Angell, and Dean Peterson; cousins, Katie Schlink, Kyle Schlink (Shea), Aaron Schlink (Kailey), Brendan Jackson, Blake Jackson, Bailey Jackson, Jeremy Angell (Susan), Bethany Doeple (Joseph) and Ethan Angell (Kelsey); along with many other loving friends and relatives.
In honor of Kelli's kind and loving heart, her family would encourage you to do an act of kindness and to give to your favorite charity in memory of Kelli.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St. in Hastings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service.
