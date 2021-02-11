Keith A. Carlson, 64, of Apple Valley passed away Feb. 8, 2021 after a 4-month battle from a gallstone causing Necrotizing Pancreatitis. Born October 22, 1956. He grew up in Bloomington, a 1975 graduate of Kennedy and U of M Waseca. Employed by the City of Burnsville and ISD 191 for more than 30 years. Preceded in death by mother, Elsie Carlson. Survived by father, Gordon Carlson (Bev); sisters Kathi Lindau (Jim) and Lori Peter (Andy); nieces Ashley Storm (Ben) and Victoria Peter; nephews Justin Lindau and Jason Peter; great nephew and niece Oakley and Marley Storm; many other family and friends. Private Family Celebration of Life. Memorials to the N.C. Little Hospice, Edina, MN.
