Age 60, of Rosemount, passed away at home December 15, 2019. Preceded in death by Matthew Walter (brother). Survived by parents Kenneth and Nancy Walter; daughters Tarin (Craig) Jansen, Alison (Gordon) Shank and Rebecca Eggers, grandchildren Hadley and Brexton Jansen; Jaxon, Vivian and Rhett Shank; and sister Janelle (Shawn) Walter; many other relatives, as well as friends. The visitation (2 pm), funeral (3 pm) and luncheon will be held at Hosanna Church (9600 163rd St. W. Lakeville, MN 55044) on Friday December 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers make donations to: SkillsUSA https://www.skillsusa.org/get-involved/donate/ or metastatic breast cancer research of your choice. She was a giving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend; with unconditional love for everyone she impacted. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew her. Trina’s greatest joys were teaching, SkillsUSA, involvement in the Rosemount community, her daughters and being with her grandchildren. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
Katrina Lynn Walter
Service information
Dec 27
Memorial Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Hosanna Church
9600 163rd St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
9600 163rd St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
