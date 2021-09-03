Kathryn “Sue” Kempkes, 85 of Rosemount, MN passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN surrounded by her family. Born Tuesday, January 14, 1936 in Lawton, OK, she was the daughter of the late Esca Milne and the late Kathryn Nuzman Milne. Sue grew up in Grand Island, NE and graduated from nursing school in Lincoln, NE as a registered nurse. She went on to work in hospitals then home healthcare and hospice care. She enjoyed sewing baby blankets for everyone she knew. Sue especially liked her sewing circle and being with others at the senior center. Mostly, she loved her family. Surviving are sons: Michael Alan (Tamison Rose) Kempkes of Westford, MA, David Thomas (Tammy) Kempkes of Lakeville, MN, John Christopher (Pamela) Kempkes of Hastings, MN, Craig Robert (Debbie) Kempkes of Allons, TN. 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, Ann Irvine, Jo Sanders, and Jean Ely. Sue chose cremation and the family followed her wishes. No services are currrently planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Friendship House, 707 West 1st St. Grand Island, NE 68801. Online condolences may be made to the family at : www.presleyfuneralhome.com
