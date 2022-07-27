Kathryn Margaret Johnson (Horsager)

Kathryn Margaret Johnson of Burnsville, Minnesota died peacefully the morning of Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the age of 79 due to chronic COPD.
She is survived by friend G. Paul Tonolli; son Kurt and family (Gina, Seth, Sam); daughter Shelley and family (Ayden); and brother John Horsager and family (Dawn).
Kathy Horsager was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 7, 1943. She graduated from Southwest High School in 1961. She worked for Fox Entertainment, then married Lauren Johnson. They eventually settled in Burnsville, Minnesota in 1974. She stayed at home to raise Kurt and Shelley and then delved head-on into the restaurant business, working for Greenstreets and Chi-Chi's. Kathy spent time blazing trails in northern Minnesota and often getting lost, much to the chagrin of her kids and friends. We always made it back though! She loved walking in the woods and going on adventures. Kathy fell in love with Rock and Roll concerts and always brought her kids along for the ride! After a long career in restaurants, she became known as the "Estée Lauder Lady" at Macy's. Kurt, Shelley, and her grandkids became the light of her life. She spent all of her free time with them and Paul.
Kathy, who we like to think of as somewhat of a local celebrity, was known for her radiant smile and wild hair. She was so friendly and kind that she was also considered a second mom to many, whether it be her children's friends or coworkers. She had the gift of gab, a contagious laugh, and a brilliant spirit that was infectious to everyone around her. Her beautiful soul will be missed by so many.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marion Horsager.
Kathy's Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 23rd at McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, 13550 Dakota Ave., Savage Community Park, MN 55378, 2:00-7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Minnesota Animal Rescue or the American Lung Association.
