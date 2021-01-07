Kathleen Sloan (aka Kathleen Chipman and Kathleen Allen) is survived by her daughter (Monica Allen), son-in-law (Paul Wagner), two grandchildren (Lily and Liam Wagner), two sisters (Patricia Klintworth and Nancy Hansen), two nieces (Tery O’Brien and BreAnna Jauregui) and their families, and five nephews (Richard Shields, Chad Vos, Tim Vos, Grady Hansen, and Ross Hansen) and their families. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents (Russell and Marjorie Chipman), her oldest sister (Sandra Shields), and her second husband (Clair Sloan). Kathleen (Kathy) started working at a young age at her family’s drive-in movie theaters in Greenville and Ionia, MI and continued in many helping positions over her lifetime including: bank teller, retail associate, special education paraprofessional, activities director for seniors, and dental office receptionist. She founded the KISS (Keep Infants Safely Seated) car seat program at the American Red Cross of Wausau, WI. Kathy briefly lived in the Philippines, as a teenager, with the family of a beloved foreign exchange student. She enjoyed singing in vocal ensembles in Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as playing piano as a teen. She was an avid music consumer, through recordings and live performances. Kathy stopped working due to a mental health disability, but continued to stay active. Kathy enjoyed designing, planting, and caring for her flower gardens in Grand Rapids, MI. She enjoyed movies, reading, and people-watching. She travelled with her husband to Florida each winter for the few years prior to his death in 2017. In Minnesota, she enjoyed playing bingo and designing and creating greeting cards and beaded jewelry. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her friends and was especially happy to live close to her two grandchildren. Kathy appreciated living at The Commons of Timber Hills, an assisted living community in Inver Grove Heights, MN. Kathy shared this when they asked about her greatest achievements and current aspirations: “Making people smile- especially strangers. Letting people know that I truly care about them.” May her family and friends remember this and pay it forward, in her memory. Memorial gifts may go to: Neighbors, Inc.- https://www.neighborsmn.org/donate/ GAPP Services, Inc.- https://gappservicesinc.com NAMI Minnesota- https://namimn.org/get-involved/donate_now/ There are no current plans for a memorial service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
