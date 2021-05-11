Kathleen A. Martin, 83, of Burnsville died peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Kathy was born January 22, 1938 in Topeka, KS to Donald and Ruth Weick Casisky. She graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in 1954, Junior College of Kansas City in 1956, and after a short career at Southwestern Bell, married Robert Martin in 1959. They soon welcomed five children. A job transfer brought them to Minnesota where she joined the staff at Mary, Mother of the Church. That was the inspiration she needed to continue her education by completing her BA in Theology from St. Catherine University and an MA in Pastoral Studies from the University of St. Thomas School of Divinity. She loved her job as liturgist at Mary Mother and even in retirement volunteered her time in adult faith formation. She is preceded in death by her husband and son-in-law Robert J. Joos. Survived by children, Terri Joos (Andrea, Bridget and son Robert, Courtney), Mike and Kathy Martin (Garrett, Addison, Hannah), Cindy and Paul Meyer (Joe and Emily Russo, Andrew and Kayla Kohanek, Emily), Steve and Theresa Martin (Kate and Jon Shehan, Zach), Peggy Martin and Barry Deach (Aydan); sister, Donna Casisky Prewitt; sisters-in-law, Grace Martin Archer, Shirley Steen Martin; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was the long time liturgist at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road, Burnsville, MN where a celebration of her life will be held May 22. Visitation at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Memorials are preferred to Mary, Mother of the Church or American Cancer Society.
