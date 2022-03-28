Katharine Mae Morse

February 28, 1984 - December 27, 2021
Katie Mae Morse, age 37 of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away on December 27, 2021.
Katie will be deeply missed by her husband Jason Tilton, parents, Dave and Carol (Craver) Morse, brother Ryan (Becky Willfahrt), sister Maggie (Braedan Hentz); grandmother, Bonita Morse (Losness); aunts and uncles Kristine Diller (Morse), Mary Frank (Morse), Rick Frank; cousins Jaret Diller, Melissa Lowry (Diller), Alyson Zain (Diller), Nemer Zain, Michelle Siebel (Frank), Jared Siebel, Molly Frank; in-laws, Glenn Tilton, and Lisa Tilton (Foss). She is also survived by many loving family and friends.
Katie was born on February 28, 1984 in Red Wing, Minnesota. Her family moved to Lakeville, Minnesota when Katie was three years old. She graduated from Lakeville North High School and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Lakeville High School Marching Band, which was the first high school marching band to play on the deck of the USS Missouri in Honolulu, Hawaii. After high school graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison with a degree in Journalism. After college Katie joined the United States Navy and studied at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California and became a Russian Linguist. This qualified her as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI). She was then stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, home of the NSA (National Security Agency). She was later called to join the fleet serving in the Mediterranean and Black Seas. She was deployed on four different Navy Destroyers and at one point served in a combat zone. Katie also flew missions as part of the aircrew aboard EP-3E Aries II reconnaissance aircraft deep within targeted territory.
During her second tour of duty Katie married the love of her life, Jason Pembroke Tilton, on December 16, 2015. Katie was honorably discharged after serving two tours of duty, and shortly after moved to San Diego, California where Jason was stationed at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. In July 2021 Katie and Jason moved to Chesapeake, Virginia where Jason currently serves at Naval Station Norfolk. Katie passed away December 27, 2021 at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington DC.
A Memorial will be held for Katie on Saturday, April 9th from 12:00-3:00 (speakers at 12:30), at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville, Minnesota, 16725 Innsbrook Drive, Lakeville, MN 55044. Katie will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Monday, April 11th at 10:00 a.m.
To honor her memory, we have established the Katie Mae Morse Memorial Fund to provide grants to veteran and active duty certified charitable organizations with a focus on PTSD, chemical dependency, mental health, and suicide prevention. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the "Katie Mae Morse Memorial Fund". Donations can be sent to Lakeview Bank, 9725 163rd St. W. Lakeville, MN 55044.
