Karissa Elise (Ernst) Kerzman, age 34, of Rosemount, MN, finished her race surrounded by family on April 18, 2022. After a three-year battle with colon cancer, she is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born February 9, 1988, in Burnsville, MN, Karissa was the fifth child of Steven and LaJean Ernst.
Her employment included PCA, Menards, River Valley Church, and Korn/Ferry.
Karissa will be fondly remembered for her genuine care for anyone she met; being a selfless daughter, sister, and aunt; and her bold artistic talent that overflowed into every aspect of her life from her clothes and jewelry, to gardens and garden art, and by completely renovating her 1967 home.
She is survived by her parents, Steven and LaJean (Duehn) Ernst; sisters Kimberli Fowler, Tiffany (Jeremy) Burns, Brittany (Titus) Marshall; brother Taylor (Tara) Ernst; nephews Quinnten and Keaton Fowler; nieces Aubrey, Ella, London, and Melanie Ernst; her beloved dog Teddy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Karissa was preceded in death by grandparents Howard and Doris (Howe) Ernst and Delton and Barbara (Dahl) Duehn.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville, MN, Saturday, April 30. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.
