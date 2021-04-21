Karen L (Floor) Hanson

Hanson, Karen L. (Floor), age 78 of Apple Valley, MN passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on April 9, 2021. Survived by her husband Bruce; children: Janelle (Benjamin) Dahl and Jon Hanson; grandchildren: Evan, Leah and Eli Dahl; siblings: Dana (Bonnie) Floor, Juliane (Eulalio) De La Garza, Susan Floor-Ross (Greg) and Alan (Karin) Floor. Karen was born on September 13, 1942 in Rockford, IL the first child of Torben and Constance (Swanson) Floor. The family lived several years in Rockford before moving to Ottawa, IL. Karen graduated from Ottawa High School in 1960. After high school, she then worked as a secretary at Central Jr. High School in Ottawa for 3 years before attending Bethel College in St. Paul, MN. In Karen’s second year at Bethel, she met seminary student Bruce Hanson. They were married on September 11, 1965 at Temple Baptist Church in Rockford, IL. Bruce’s career in broadcasting took them to five different states before returning to Minnesota in 1986. After the birth of their children, Karen was a stay-at-home mom. As the children grew, she returned to the work force. During her career, Karen worked primarily as a legal secretary. In 1993, she earned an Associate degree in Paralegal studies from Inver Hills Community College. At the end of her career, Karen retired from a Minneapolis law firm in December 2010. Karen’s personal interests included being an avid reader, crafting, playing games and music. In addition to these, Karen was involved in local church activities as well as being an active participant in women’s Bible studies such as Bible Study Fellowship and Precepts Ministries. Karen had a deep love for the Lord and expressed that love through her unending service to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of life service for Karen will be held at Living Waters Church in Lakeville, MN at a yet to be determined date. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
