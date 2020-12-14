Karen Davie Horne (Karen Ann Davie), 65, of Lakeville, MN, passed away November 30th of 2020 after a fierce battle with COVID-19. Though Karen did everything right to protect herself, her family is heartbroken at her premature death from the unjust spread of this virus. Karen was born December 13th, 1954 with twin sister Kathy Sue Davie in St. Johnsbury, Vermont to parents Cleston and Marjorie Davie. She graduated salutatorian from Plymouth Area High School in New Hampshire in 1972. At 17 she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to attend, and then graduated from Humboldt Institute. She went on to work for General Mills for several years, and later as a patient representative at Fairview Oxboro Clinic. Karen married Paul Horne on August 14th, 1982; together they had three children and were married for 38 years. Karen had many skills and hobbies, including crafts like wreath-making, and sewing quilts and costumes for her children when they were little. In her later years she became well-known for her tasty homemade wine. She especially loved butterflies and decorating her yard and home with neat finds from local shops. Karen is preceded in death by her father Cleston, mother Marjorie, and her twin sister and best friend Kathy. She is survived by loving husband Paul, son Nathaniel, and daughters Bryanne (Tyler) and Katrina. A date for her Celebration of Life is to be determined, but will likely take place in springtime in both Minnesota and New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you wear a mask, socially distance, and protect your family, friends, and fellow citizens for the duration of this pandemic. We also want to thank the frontline healthcare workers for their care for Karen and all others ravaged by this virus.
