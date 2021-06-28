Karen Brummer, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on June 22, 2021 at age 79. She was born on July 22, 1941 in Little Falls, MN to Vernon and Dorothy Larsen. Karen’s thoughtfulness, generosity and kindness will be long remembered. She touched many lives with her hand crafted baby blankets and her homemade cookie trays. Karen loved to travel with her family. She enjoyed a competitive game of bridge and a good book. Her great sense of humor and giving nature will be truly missed. Karen is preceded in death by her Parents, Vernon and Dorothy Larsen, one sister Gael Larsen. Karen is survived by her husband of 60 years Robert (Bob) Brummer; brother Vernon (Vern) Larsen; sister Janice (Jan) Johnson. Sons John Brummer and Joseph Brummer (Lisa Brummer). Daughters Jill Brummer and Jennifer Brummer. Grand Daughters Tahnee Brummer (Jill Brummer). Isabelle and Tessa Brummer (Joe and Lisa Brummer).
