Gelsleichter, Karen Ann (nee Hoglund), age 77 of Maryland and Pennsylvania, formally of Farmington, passed away February 8, 2020 in Farmington, MN. Preceded in death by husband, Charles; parents, Dorothy and Adolph Hoglund. Karen is survived by brother David, his wife Bonnie; nieces; nephew; great-niece and great-nephew. A Celebration of Life will be held 2-5 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at White Funeral Home in Farmington, MN (651-463-7374). Private interment at Corinthian Cemetery in the Spring. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
