June K. Nielsen, age 103 of Lakeville, born June 1, 1916, our precious mother passed peaceful on January 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by loving husband, Lester. Beloved wife, wonderful mother, precious grandmother and friend to all. Survived by children, Judy (Mike) Prairie, Jim (Linda), Kathy Eich, Becky (Bob) Zingler; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. June and Lester were long time residents of the Lakeville area where they owned a dairy farm. June was a member of the Sunshine Club and volunteered sewing for cancer patients at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was well known for her beautiful art work and embroidery. She traveled many places including the Holy Lands. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
June K. Nielsen
