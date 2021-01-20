June E. (McHugh) Murphy

Age 99 of Farmington, MN born 6/29/1921, passed away on 1/17/ 2021. June was born in Northfield, MN to Henry and Hazel McHugh, the third of six children, and grew up in Farmington, MN. In 1967 she married Edward Murphy of Ellsworth, WI, where they lived for many years. Following Ed’s passing, June returned to Farmington where she enjoyed making beautiful embroidery pieces for family and friends. June was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed Murphy; brother, James McHugh, and sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (James) Bower, Mary (Gerald) McCall, Helen (George) Fischer, Dorance Ryan and Ed Tousignant. She is survived by sister, Kathleen Ryan Tousignant. Although June did not have any children, she was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, including special caregiver Patsy Ryan. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Trinity Care Center in Farmington and the hospice workers at Allina Health. A celebration of June’s life will be held in late June, 2021, which would have been her 100th birthday. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
