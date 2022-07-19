Julian Edward Sauser, age 75, died at his home in Lakeville, MN, on July 14, 2022.
He was born on May 22, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of the late Amelia (Grosam) and Julius Sauser. He grew up in Lakeville with his siblings Joseph and Mary, graduating from Lakeville Junior Senior High in 1965. He was in the National Guard for four years based out of Northfield, MN as a cook. After serving he first worked at Gephart's. He subsequently joined Rauenhorst/Opus as a laborer and later as an apprentice to become a skilled bricklayer/stone mason which he did until his retirement. In addition to his family, he had a deep love for fast cars and motorcycles. Julian is survived by his, four children Julie (David), Dan (Kate), Ryan (Heidi) and Brooke (David); nine grandchildren Connor, Taylor, Taelyn, Hattie, Rosalind, Harper, Mason, Olivia and Bennett; sister Mary (Dale) Arlt as well as many nieces and nephews.
Julian was preceded in passing by his parents, Amelia and Julius Sauser, brother Joseph Sauser, daughter Vicki Sauser. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at White Funeral Home in Lakeville on August 4, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. His family will be present to welcome loved ones. The family is planning a small, private grave-side ceremony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.