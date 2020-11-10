Judy Saffle, 74, of Northfield, formerly of Farmington, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. Judy Senden was born on May 31, 1946 in Marshall to Hubert and Florence (Cauwels) Senden. She grew up in Ghent and went to St. Eloi Catholic Elementary School through the eighth grade. Judy graduated from Central Catholic High School and started working for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. She met Darrell Saffle through a mutual friend, and they were married on September 23, 1967 in Ghent. They stayed in Marshall until 1969 and then moved to Blaine. In 1974, they moved to Lakeville and eventually built a house in Farmington in 1988. They would live in the house until moving into Benedictine in February of 2020. Children were a big part of Judy’s life. She would babysit children at their home and started the school age daycare program in Farmington. Judy would help with that program for 18 years before retiring in 2005. She was family oriented and especially fond of her grandchildren. Puzzles and greeting cards were a source of enjoyment. Judy was a loving, caring, and forgiving person. She tried to talk with her kids when they had problems and encouraged them when needed. Judy was strong and positive despite the different health issues that they had to navigate. She was a special person who will be dearly missed. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Darrell; children, Curtis (Stacey) of Farmington, Shelly (Dwight) Smith of Shoreview, Christopher (Jen) of New Prague, and Shauna (Robert) Talley of Farmington; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Gloria) Senden of St. Paul, James (Leslie) Senden of New Brighton, Joyce Senden of Shoreview, Donald (Monica) Senden of Marshall, Robert Senden of Crystal, Mary Ann (David) Wolf of New Ulm, Diane (Mike) Donatelle of North Oaks, and Gregory (Paul Ruchti) Senden of Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, John Senden; and siblings, John Senden and Rosemary Senden. A private memorial service for Judy was held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Bierman Funeral Home Chapel, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. www.parkinson.org/MinnesotaDakotas Arrangements are with: Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory Northfield 507-645-4153 www.biermanfuneralhome.com
