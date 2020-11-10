Judy Saffle

Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.