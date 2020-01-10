Judith Ann Schaffhausen (Long), a resident of Rosemount, MN passed on Jan. 9, 2020. Judy is survived by her sons James and John, her daughter Dawn, six grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. A celebration of life will be held in May 2020.
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Schaffhausen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
