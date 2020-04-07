On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Judge Thomas B. Poch, age 77 of Dakota County, died peacefully in his sleep. Tom is preceded in death by his father, Alfred, his mother, Mary, and his brother John. His wife of nearly 43 years, Carol, survives him alongside his two children, Tom (Elizabeth) and Katie (Jason). Tom is also survived by five grandchildren who lit up his life, with a soon-to-be sixth that will know of his legacy. Among his many accomplishments, faith in God and love for his family were the most important things in Tom’s life. Tom was a graduate of Macalester College. He then went on to earn his law degree from the University of Minnesota. He was an Assistant County Attorney for Ramsey County for 29 years and served in various capacities including Chief of the Criminal Division and Chief of the Crimes Against Persons Unit before his appointment, by Governor Arne Carlson, as a Judge of District Court in the First Judicial District in 1996. In his 15 years on the bench, Tom established and initiated Dakota County Peer Court, presided over tens of thousands of court cases, officiated hundreds of weddings and finalized numerous adoptions. He was extremely passionate about his career in criminal justice and an expert in his field. Tom received a direct commission in the Naval Reserve as a JAG and was later appointed as Military Judge in the Navy-Marine Corps Trial Judiciary. He retired as a Captain in the United States Navy in 1998 and continued to serve as a Blue & Gold Officer for the Naval Academy. Much of his time in the Navy was spent on aircraft carriers, in courtrooms on Naval and Marine bases, or traveling internationally to teach courtroom security. He also had a love for skiing and served, between Afton Alps and Buck Hill, 47 years with the National Ski Patrol. In the warmer months you would find Tom boating on the St. Croix or with his family on the lake. Tom worked hard and served others well. He enjoyed the many social groups he belonged to including the 49-ers, Scottish Rite and men’s Bible study. He left this world a better place than he found it and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Breck Homes in Bloomington for their exceptional care during Tom’s diagnosis of Dementia. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Convoy of Hope (convoyofhope.org) or a charitable organization of your choice aiding those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The family is planning a memorial service summer of 2020, which will be announced in print and online.
