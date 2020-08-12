Joyce (Olson) Rutzen

At age 91, Joyce took her first steps in Heaven on April 2, 2020. Due to the Covid situation at the time, the memorial service was postponed until Saturday, August 15. Please see details below. Joyce was born in Milaca, MN to Paul and Lillian Olson on August 28, 1928. Preceded in death by husband, Louis; siblings: Kenneth, Jean, Willis, Donna Mae, and Phyllis and grandson, David. Survived by children: Doug (Anita), Janet (Greg) Albjerg, Dan, Dean (Nancy) and Jim (Martha); grandchildren: Miriam, Andrew, Eric (Paige), Kjersten (Noble), Jeana (Joe), Brock (Danielle), Noah (Breanna), Sarah, Matthew, Eliza and Colin; great-grandchildren, Graham and Cade and brother, Donald (Carol). After graduating from Milaca HS in 1946, Joyce earned a one-year Bible degree from Northwestern Bible School in Minneapolis. Married in 1952, Joyce and Lou lived, worked and raised their family in Minneapolis. Joyce worked as a data entry operator for Hennepin County for many years, retiring in 1988. Joyce and Lou were active for many years at Grace Baptist Church in South Minneapolis, later at Babbitt Baptist Church in Babbitt, MN, and Joyce at Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville, MN. As retirees, they enjoyed life at their lake home near Ely, MN, warmly welcoming family and friends throughout many years. Joyce enjoyed music throughout her life, sharing with others her beautiful soprano voice and piano playing skills. Joyce’s love for the Lord was evident to all who knew her. She showed God’s love to all with caring, kindness and wit. She is dearly missed this side of Heaven. The family expresses their deepest thanks to the caregivers at Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley and Ecumen Hospice for their devoted care to ease the hardships of these last few years. Memorials preferred to Compassion International, Samaritan’s Purse, and Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial Service, 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, at So. Suburban Ev. Free Church, 12600 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN. Private burial was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in April. Henry W Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
